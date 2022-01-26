Two people were arrested and accused of two separate armed robberies in Livingston Parish, the sheriff's office said.
The most recent armed robbery happened Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. at the Dollar General on Hwy 1019 in Denham Springs, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. A suspect told an employee to remove the money from the register and then fled.
Another armed robbery happened Jan. 14 when a suspect entered the Watson Dollar Tree, produced a handgun and demanded cash from the register.
Two people have been arrested and accused of involvement in both incidents.
Seaton Odell Williams, 50, of Denham Springs, will be booked into Livingston Parish Detention Center on two counts of armed robbery. Rachel A Araque, 42, also of Denham Springs, will be booked on two counts of principal to armed robbery.
Ard said armed robbery and burglary detectives connected Williams and Araque to both crimes. Detectives also recovered the weapon used and the clothing worn during the crimes.