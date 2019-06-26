Authorities have arrested five people believed to be involved in a Monday night shootout that led from Baton Rouge to Livingston Parish.
The five suspects – Detron Jefferson, 23, Tyrese Collins, 19, Justin Young, 20, Marcus Williams, 19, and Earl Young, 18, all from the Plaquemine area – met in a parking lot in East Baton Rouge Parish for a pre-arranged sale of drugs and a gaming system, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
The meetup got heated when Jefferson paid with counterfeit bills, according to LPSO, and the four others fled.
The five, split across two vehicles, are believed to have exchanged gunfire while driving along Interstate 12 until one of the vehicles sustained enough gunfire to cause extensive damage and force the driver to pull over near the Frost Road exit just before midnight.
Livingston Police Department officers and LPSO deputies then intervened, and French Settlement Police Department officers stopped the second vehicle on La. Highway 22.
Marijuana, counterfeit cash and guns – including an AK47 and ammunition – were seized from the second vehicle. LPSO does not say which vehicle was driven by which suspect, but the agency said in a press release that the investigation is ongoing. Nobody was injured in the shooting, and all five suspects were booked into the Livingston Parish Jail.