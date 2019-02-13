THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
"To Kill A Mockingbird": 7:30 p.m., Swamplight Theatre, 950 SW Railroad Ave., Ponchatoula. Tickets are $20.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Computer Class — Gmail Basics: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn to create a free Google Gmail email account and use its features to send, receive and organize email messages in this class.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
SATURDAY
VITA Tax Help: 8:30 a.m., Amite Branch and Ponchatoula Branch libraries.
Teen Tech Time: Noon, Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Hammond Branch and Amite Branch libraries.
Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Teen Zone: 3:30 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Computer Class — Google Drive: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn the many ways in which Google Drive can be used for uploading, organizing and sharing files in the cloud in this class.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch and Loranger Branch libraries.
Home School Book Club: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Independence Branch, Loranger Branch, Hammond Branch and Ponchatoula Branch libraries.
Images & Voices of Afro-Americans: 6:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
FEB. 21
ONGOING
Bon á Tiere Printmaking Exhibition: Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas St., Hammond. Curated by Ernest Milsted, Southeastern Louisiana University printmaking professor; Bon á Tiere features the work of 16 artists from Georgia, Louisiana, Indiana, Texas, Virginia and New York. Through Feb. 28.