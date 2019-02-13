THURSDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

"To Kill A Mockingbird": 7:30 p.m., Swamplight Theatre, 950 SW Railroad Ave., Ponchatoula. Tickets are $20.

FRIDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Computer Class — Gmail Basics: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn to create a free Google Gmail email account and use its features to send, receive and organize email messages in this class.

Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

SATURDAY

VITA Tax Help: 8:30 a.m., Amite Branch and Ponchatoula Branch libraries.

Teen Tech Time: Noon, Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

TUESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Hammond Branch and Amite Branch libraries.

Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Teen Zone: 3:30 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Family Bingo: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Computer Class — Google Drive: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn the many ways in which Google Drive can be used for uploading, organizing and sharing files in the cloud in this class.

WEDNESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch and Loranger Branch libraries.

Home School Book Club: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Independence Branch, Loranger Branch, Hammond Branch and Ponchatoula Branch libraries.

Images & Voices of Afro-Americans: 6:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

FEB. 21

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

ONGOING

Bon á Tiere Printmaking Exhibition: Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas St., Hammond. Curated by Ernest Milsted, Southeastern Louisiana University printmaking professor; Bon á Tiere features the work of 16 artists from Georgia, Louisiana, Indiana, Texas, Virginia and New York. Through Feb. 28.

