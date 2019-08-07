FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Cereal or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Corn dog, tater tots, carrot cup, ranch dip, apple milk
Tangipahoa Parish
No School
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Dutch waffle or cereal
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, barbecue sauce, roll, green beans, fruit cocktail, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Canadian bacon and egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Cherry blossom chicken, egg roll, vegetable blend, orange wedges
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Jambalaya, navy beans, roll, carrot cup, ranch dip, pineapple tidbits, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Bacon, cheese and egg scramble, toast with jelly, apple slices
Lunch: Nachos — taco meat, nacho cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, apples with dip
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, fruit cup, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Maple pancake on stick syrup, fruit juice, chilled pears
Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, green pears, chilled pears, baked wheat roll
AUG. 15
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Beef and queso nachos, salsa, re-fried beans, taco salad, pears, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Egg and cheese on bun, fruit juice, banana
Lunch: Beef soft tacos/salsa, re-fried beans, steamed broccoli, salad cup with dressing, banana