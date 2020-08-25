HAMMOND — A student news reporter at the Southeastern Channel has been named winner of the 2020 Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Student Scholarship.
Raychelle Riley, a Southeastern Louisiana University senior from Denham Springs, was selected from all college television and radio students in Louisiana to receive the $2,000 scholarship at the LAB’s annual Prestige Awards luncheon. It marks the fifth time in the past seven years that a Southeastern student has won the LAB scholarship.
“To receive such a prestigious scholarship from the LAB is quite an accomplishment,” Riley said. “Being selected among the top in the state is really uplifting, motivating, and quite humbling. LAB is the only statewide organization dedicated solely to promoting and protecting the interests of Louisiana’s broadcast industry. To be recognized by them is truly an honor.”
The LAB, made up of all television and radio stations and professionals in Louisiana, established the scholarship program to support promising future broadcasters and aid them in seeking the best quality education in the field of broadcasting, according to a news release. By sponsoring the award, the LAB hopes to encourage students of the highest caliber to enter broadcasting as a career and guarantee the future quality of broadcasting in Louisiana.
“We’re very happy that Raychelle has been honored with this distinguished scholarship,” said Southeastern Channel General Manager Rick Settoon. “She’s an outstanding student and an excellent news reporter with an extremely bright future in broadcast journalism. We are thrilled that the LAB has recognized her academic success along with her strong focus to use a career in broadcast journalism to impact lives in the community. We appreciate the LAB’s investment in Raychelle’s future.”
A 4.0 student majoring in communication with a focus in TV/video/film, Riley also is a hurdler for the Lady Lions track team. Her $2,000 scholarship will be applied during the fall semester.
To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants had to maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5 and submit three letters of recommendation along with a written narrative about their vision for a career in broadcasting. In her scholarship application, Riley had to answer questions related to her choice of broadcasting as a career, along with questions on topics ranging from career goals and values to broadcast advertising and the role of the Federal Communications Commission.
As a news reporter for the Southeastern Channel’s student newscast, “Northshore News,” Riley has contributed stories to newscast episodes winning national awards given by College Broadcasters, Inc. and top regional honors given by the Society of Professional Journalists, Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press College Broadcasters, and the Southeast Journalism Conference.
Riley spent three months last summer as Southeastern’s first personal intern for Southeastern graduate and Emmy-winning news anchor for ABC’s “Good Morning America” Robin Roberts. At GMA Riley worked closely on a daily basis with Roberts, contributing to each morning’s GMA production at the show’s studio in New York’s Times Square.
She worked behind the scenes in a variety of studio positions and on various program segments while rubbing elbows with national celebrities daily and gaining an overview of television news production and broadcast journalism at the highest level. Riley documented her activities in her daily GMA blog, produced a video about GMA internships with her phone, and later appeared on “Good Morning America” during National Intern Day.