HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s student newspaper, The Lion’s Roar, recently received several awards from the Louisiana Press Association Better Newspaper Contest for 2019.
The Lion’s Roar staff was recognized in several categories of the competition with awards for first place in the Best Overall Website category and second place in the General Excellence category. Southeastern student journalists also received awards for page design and photography.
The Nebraska Press Association judged this year’s 1,034 entries from 37 publications and college and university student newspapers.
The Lion’s Roar Editor-in-Chief Annie Goodman, a senior from Denham Springs majoring in communication, took first place in the Best Feature Story category for her piece titled “Overcoming Addiction: four years sober.” Goodman also received second place in the Best Front Page category for her design work for the front pages of Aug. 28, 2018, and Nov. 13, 2018, issues of The Lion’s Roar.
“I have learned so much from working at The Lion’s Roar,” Goodman said. “I never expected to be where I am today achieving the things I am. I’ve won a few awards over the years, but this is my first, first place award, which is pretty exciting.”
Reporter Nikisun Shrestha also received recognition for his photography. Shrestha, a senior from Nepal majoring in accounting, was honored with a first-place award in the Best Sports Photo category, along with a second-place award in the Best Feature Photo category.
Recently the staff of The Lion’s Roar also received awards from the Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors College Contest competition and the Columbia Scholastic Press Association’s Gold Circle Awards in March.
Jacob Summerville, a senior political science major from Baton Rouge, was awarded second place in the Feature Photo category at the LA-MS APME Career Day and College Awards held at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Mississippi. Summerville’s photo featured students who performed in the production of “The Beautiful Bridegroom.”
For the Columbia Scholastic Press Association Gold Circle Awards, Riana Brasleman and Jonathan Rhodes, both former staff reporters for The Lion’s Roar, were honored for their work in cartooning and sports photography respectively.
Brasleman, a senior majoring in social work from Mandeville, was recognized for her cartoon portfolio showcasing her work titled “Dear College,” which received a second place award in the Cartoons category and a third-place award in the Cartoon Portfolio of Work category.
Rhodes, a recent graduate in communication from Slidell, also placed third in the Single Sports Photography category for his photo titled “Lions Win Game Despite Rainout.”
“My staff has grown so much since they joined, and I love watching them flourish,” Goodman said. “Seeing them recognized for their good work is really amazing — especially since I know I don’t praise them nearly enough. Now, I can’t wait to see what awards our newer staff members will receive this time next year.”
Goodman was also recognized by the Gold Circle Awards for her opinion piece titled “Decoding the Barcode Tattoo,” with a second-place prize in the Personal Opinion: Off-campus Issues category.