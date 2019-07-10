Southeastern Louisiana University Lion’s Roar Reporter Nikisun Shrestha was recognized for his photography by the Louisiana Press Association Better Newspaper Contest for 2019. Shrestha received a second place award in the Best Feature Photo category, along with a first place award in the Best Sports Photo category for this photo. Shown is Southeastern senior pole-vaulter Devin King as he attempts to regain the facility record at Southeastern Track Complex. He held the previous record that was broken by Lafayette High School’s Armand Duplantis with a height of 19-01 feet.