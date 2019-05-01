Last year, Paige Duncan became the first Denham Springs tennis player in nearly three decades to win a state singles championship.
The junior left little doubt that history would repeat itself.
Duncan swept to her second straight Division I title, losing only six games during her five matches at the state tournament in Monroe.
"She was favored going in," Denham Springs tennis coach Bob McMurray said, "and she didn't do anything to disappoint. She just dominated. That's all I can say."
Last year, Duncan had a grueling 2-hour, 15-minute semifinal before winning a 6-3, 6-3 decision in the final.
This time, Duncan cruised all the way through, winning a rematch from regionals against Carley Vincent of St. Joseph's 6-0, 6-2 in the semis and then ousting Mt. Carmel's Iris Westmoreland 6-1, 6-1 in the championship match.
The scores speak for themselves, but Duncan remained humble when assessing the resistance she faced.
"A lot of the matches were closer than they appeared," she said. "We had a lot of tight games, especially in the finals. I wouldn't say it was a breeze."
McMurray said Duncan's demeanor is the only thing more impressive than her game.
He recalled the business-as-usual reaction to beating Westmoreland in the state final. No pounding of the chest. No fist pumps.
"She just walks over there and shakes her opponent's hand, then out the gate she goes," McMurray said.
Duncan is now responsible for two of the six state singles titles by Denham Springs tennis players. Jana Garrison won four state championships from 1983-86. Tara James won state in 1989.
McMurray has little doubt Duncan can strengthen her legacy once again next year.
"I can't see her getting any worse," he said. "She's only 16."
Holden softball three-peats
For the third year in a row, Holden softball wears the crown in Class B softball.
The top-seeded Lady Rockets made it three straight state championships with a 5-1 victory over No. 3 seed Forest on Saturday in the title game, using an RBI triple by Ashley Fogg in the sixth — and the steady hand of junior pitcher Olivia Lackie — to combat their pesky opponent.
"It's a huge accomplishment that takes a core group of kids with the right mindset, the right approach, and the right drive to accomplish what they have the last three years," Holden coach Linzey Bowers said. "I think it gets sweeter each year."
This was a rematch from last year's Class B final but a far different type of game. Holden was a 14-0 winner last time.
"That's the kind of game you want to play in a championship atmosphere," Bowers said of Saturday.
The triple by Fogg scored Kamrynn Ouber, who had singled to start the sixth-inning rally.
Before that, Holden (29-5) had stranded nine base runners in a game that remained tied 1-1.
"It seemed like we could never get that timely hit to put the go-ahead run across," Bowers said. "It was only a matter of time. We have an incredible offense."
The pitching of Lackie allowed Holden to weather the early offensive setbacks.
Lackie (21-2) surrendered an unearned run in the first but held Forest to one base runner the rest of the way, striking out 10 and walking only one. She was named the Class B state tournament Outstanding Player for the third straight year.
Lackie and Fogg are two of three juniors who have been around for all three state championships.
All three are expected back next year, along with every other player on a team that included five eighth-grade starters and no seniors.
"I'm excited to watch this group grow," Bowers said.
Holden reached the championship game by beating No. 4 seed Zwolle 3-0 in another tight one.
In other state tournament action, No. 8 seed Walker fell 2-1 to No. 4 seed St. Amant in the 5A semifinals Friday.
Alyssa Romano ended Walker's season by retiring the final 13 batters she faced. Walker finished with only two hits, coming up short in its first appearance at the state tournament in 12 years.
St. Amant won state the following day with a 3-1 victory against Barbe.
Doyle baseball stays alive
It took three games and 24 innings, but second-seeded Doyle was still alive in the Class 2A baseball playoffs after knocking off No. 18 seed Rosepine in the second round.
The Tigers won the pivotal game in the best-of-three against Rosepine 2-1 in 10 innings to rebound from a 5-2 loss in the opener and set the stage for a series-clinching 7-4 win in Game 3. By surviving, they found themselves two wins against No. 7 seed Avoyelles Charter away from reaching the state tournament this weekend in Sulphur.
Doyle was set to face Avoyelles Charter in another best-of-three in the quarterfinals.
Elsewhere in the state baseball playoffs, No. 9 seed Maurepas reached a single-game quarterfinal against top-seeded Pitkin after recording first- and second-round victories in the Class B playoffs.