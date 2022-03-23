Kathleen LeBlanc’s kindergarten class at Woodland Park Magnet Elementary School is learning how to add using centimeter cubes.
The students are enjoying the Eureka Math learning tools.
Eureka Math is a math program designed to ensure that students move beyond simple memorization to build enduring math knowledge. It builds on lessons — math models, rigor to support the productive struggle, and coherence across lessons, modules and grades — and adds a new level of flexibility and accessibility as well as visibility into student understanding to make math instruction exponentially more teachable and engaging.