An influx of Denham Springs residents – many of whom are wary after the catastrophic flooding in August 2016 – have cleared out the city's storm prep stockpile twice in the last two days to the tune of 15,000 sandbags, but officials say they'll keep supplying as long as they're needed.

Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said since Tuesday when the city announced its sandbagging locations, there has been an almost nonstop flow of residents shoveling ahead of the expected Saturday landfall of Tropical Storm Barry.

As of the 10 a.m. forecast, the storm's track has shifted slightly east toward the Baton Rouge area, putting many in Livingston Parish especially on edge. Some residents have only recently returned to their homes after the August 2016 flood, and others who stayed dry in 2016 saw water in their homes during an unexpected and violent downpour on June 6 that left one person dead in Baton Rouge.

Many are taking the threat of a soon-to-be hurricane seriously.

"As I understand it, it's unbelievable," Landry said of the number of sandbags used so far. "We had 5,000 on Tuesday, Wednesday was another 10,000 and now we're prepared for another 10,000 or 15,000 today."

Landry said the crowds have been so intense at the 930 Government Drive location that firefighters from the station across the street have come out to direct traffic in and out of the area.

"It's amazing, I don't want to use the word panic but I think people are being very, very cautious because of what they experienced in 2016," he said.

He said city officials have been taking trailers around the area to pick up the tree limbs and other debris residents have been clearing from their yards, and crews have been clearing out culverts and ditches finding items like old basketballs and tarps in drains that could potentially cause flooding issues.

"Some people are just nervous. I've coined the phrase post traumatic flood syndrome and as time goes on that type of anxiety goes away but then look what happened June 6, some of those people who flooded did not flood in 2016," he said.

"Those are the kinds of events that remind us mother nature is in control and we can only just put together the best plan we can to avoid catastrophes."

Landry said school groups, churches and community groups have unofficially staffed the city's sandbagging locations to help shovel sand for residents, particularly single people or the elderly.