LSU undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
President's Honor Roll
Livingston Parish
College of Agriculture
David Josiah Cambre, Holden; Madelyne Faye Easley, Walker; Hannah Elizabeth Guidry, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Marian Kate Luzier, Walker; John R. Vaughn, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Keenan James Buie, Denham Springs; Grace Elizabeth Chapman, Denham Springs; Alexis N. Ferguson, Maurepas; Courtlyn N. Hood, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Shelley A. Ardonne, Denham Springs; Megan M. Dupuy, Denham Springs; Matthew Liptak, Walker; Rebecca D. Morris, Denham Springs; Ashlyn B. Polito, Denham Springs
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Ethan Zane Archer, Walker
College of Science
Taylor A Prudhomme, Springfield; Alejandra Sauhing, Denham Springs
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Rileigh Kate Fontenot, Denham Springs; Jordan A. Lemon, Walker
Manship School of Mass Communication
Camryn Brooke Curtis, Denham Springs; Katelyn Michelle Prescott, Walker
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Rylee C. Lanoux, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Shivani Naresh Patel, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Agriculture
Olivia I. Broussard, Ponchatoula
College of Engineering
Parker S. Amar, Hammond
College of Human Sciences & Education
Lindsey Hill, Hammond
College of Science
Jimmy Taylor, Hammond
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Juan E. Rojas-Gonzalez, Hammond
University College Center for Freshman Year
William Carey Daley, Amite; Alexandre Theriot IV, Hammond
Dean's List
Livingston Parish
College of Agriculture
Abigail E. Gunby, Denham Springs; Megan C. Mincey, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Abigail R. Averett, Denham Springs; Kristin Alix Fontenot, Denham Springs; Rebecca Lynn Maples, Denham Springs; Caitlin Iris Navo, Denham Springs; Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs; Molly Melissa Woods, Walker
College of Engineering
Jewel E. Bond, Denham Springs; Nathalie Dante, Denham Springs; Lauren Elizabeth Imme, Denham Springs; Emily E. Lewis, Walker; Justin Michael Peters, Denham Springs; Noah Christian Taylor, Livingston
College of Human Sciences & Education
Anna Claire Brock, Denham Springs; Alayna Kathleen Curtis, Denham Springs; Haley Carol Davis, Denham Springs; Cody Blain Fontenot, Denham Springs; Donsha Monique Johnson, Denham Springs; Kamryn Alise King, Denham Springs; Emily Kaitlin Lively, Denham Springs; Eugene B. Nardo, Denham Springs; Brooklyn C. Noble, Denham Springs; Emilie Gayle Robillard, Walker
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Morgan Leigh Alexander, Denham Springs; Amber Renee Black, Walker; Claire E. Bowman, Denham Springs; Madison C. Bowman, Denham Springs; Kristian A. Caruso, Denham Springs; Kristen Michelle Chedville, Denham Springs; Elizabeth R. Haley, Denham Springs; Krystian Mary Kreamer, Denham Springs; Madelyn N. Maggio, Denham Springs; Travis R. Pasquier, Livingston; Charlotte W. Streat, Denham Springs; Jaden Alexandra Walker, Walker; Jaidyn F. Weaver, Denham Springs; Shelby Lynn Zganjar, Denham Springs
College of Science
Caleb Scott Derrickson, Livingston; Ashley R. Hanna, Denham Springs; Sharon E. Hays, Livingston; Luke Paul Landry, Maurepas; Brad M. Melancon, Denham Springs; Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs; Tirth Patel, Livingston; Sharandeep K. Singh, Denham Springs; William S. Smith, Denham Springs
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Triston Everett Brown, Walker; Laura Elizabeth Coniglio, Walker; Kenya Mone't James, Denham Springs; Vallory A. Mustachia, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
William Timbes Hardy, Denham Springs; Mallory D. Laborde, Denham Springs; Victoria A. Landry, Denham Springs; Emily Elizabeth Maranto, Denham Springs; Courtney A. McMorris, Livingston
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Abbey Michel Andermann, Walker; Breanna Marie Blount, Denham Springs; Maggie Anna Breeland, Watson; Adeline Elle Holyfield, Denham Springs; Jessica Paige Rabalais, Denham Springs; Yen T. Truong, Denham Springs; Hannah Elysse Williams, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Cassidy Rae Altazin, Denham Springs; Sarah Bowman, Denham Springs; James A. Demaree, Denham Springs; Alise Ellison, Denham Springs; Aiden Elias Griffis, Walker; Ashlyn G. Guillaumin, Denham Springs; Tyler M. Harwell, Walker; Jensen Rose Hilliard, Denham Springs; Jordan Clark Holloway, Denham Springs; Akua Lulani Lewis, Denham Springs; Kennedy Gail Martin, Springfield; Jeremy Joseph Roux, Walker; Kayla Anne Spearman, Denham Springs; Adrina Nicole White, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Agriculture
Gabrielle C. Elrod, Ponchatoula
College of Art & Design
Clara Evelyn Jimenez, Ponchatoula
College of Engineering
Bryce Ferrara, Tickfaw; Brennan M. Hagan, Hammond; Nicholas John Hudspeth, Ponchatoula; Paris Reed Naberschnig, Hammond; Parth S Patel, Ponchatoula; Jerod L. Phillips, Kentwood; Alex Hillary Portier, Hammond; Salmawn A Qasim, Hammond
College of Human Sciences & Education
Bobbi Amar, Hammond; Jamyla Danay Dawson, Amite; Rachel Lauren Moreno, Ponchatoula; Codi Settoon, Ponchatoula
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Bethany Anne Herrick, Ponchatoula; Mark P. Richardson, Tickfaw
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Daniel Alexander Loving, Hammond
College of Science
Anthony Phi Long Le, Hammond; Amanda Nethery, Loranger
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Griffin Guzan, Hammond; Hannah Nicole Hernandez, Ponchatoula; Connor Christian Scott, Hammond; Parker D. Vaughan, Hammond; Shelby Wainwright, Hammond
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Kayla A. Malone, Ponchatoula
University College Center for Freshman Year
Nicholas Jared Orlando, Hammond; Perla Jazmin Rodriguez, Hammond