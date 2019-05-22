LSU undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.

President's Honor Roll

Livingston Parish

College of Agriculture

David Josiah Cambre, Holden; Madelyne Faye Easley, Walker; Hannah Elizabeth Guidry, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Marian Kate Luzier, Walker; John R. Vaughn, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Keenan James Buie, Denham Springs; Grace Elizabeth Chapman, Denham Springs; Alexis N. Ferguson, Maurepas; Courtlyn N. Hood, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Shelley A. Ardonne, Denham Springs; Megan M. Dupuy, Denham Springs; Matthew Liptak, Walker; Rebecca D. Morris, Denham Springs; Ashlyn B. Polito, Denham Springs

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Ethan Zane Archer, Walker

College of Science

Taylor A Prudhomme, Springfield; Alejandra Sauhing, Denham Springs

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Rileigh Kate Fontenot, Denham Springs; Jordan A. Lemon, Walker

Manship School of Mass Communication

Camryn Brooke Curtis, Denham Springs; Katelyn Michelle Prescott, Walker

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Rylee C. Lanoux, Denham Springs

University College Center for Freshman Year

Shivani Naresh Patel, Denham Springs

Tangipahoa Parish

College of Agriculture

Olivia I. Broussard, Ponchatoula

College of Engineering

Parker S. Amar, Hammond

College of Human Sciences & Education

Lindsey Hill, Hammond

College of Science

Jimmy Taylor, Hammond

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Juan E. Rojas-Gonzalez, Hammond

University College Center for Freshman Year

William Carey Daley, Amite; Alexandre Theriot IV, Hammond

Dean's List

Livingston Parish

College of Agriculture

Abigail E. Gunby, Denham Springs; Megan C. Mincey, Denham Springs

College of Art & Design

Abigail R. Averett, Denham Springs; Kristin Alix Fontenot, Denham Springs; Rebecca Lynn Maples, Denham Springs; Caitlin Iris Navo, Denham Springs; Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs; Molly Melissa Woods, Walker

College of Engineering

Jewel E. Bond, Denham Springs; Nathalie Dante, Denham Springs; Lauren Elizabeth Imme, Denham Springs; Emily E. Lewis, Walker; Justin Michael Peters, Denham Springs; Noah Christian Taylor, Livingston

College of Human Sciences & Education

Anna Claire Brock, Denham Springs; Alayna Kathleen Curtis, Denham Springs; Haley Carol Davis, Denham Springs; Cody Blain Fontenot, Denham Springs; Donsha Monique Johnson, Denham Springs; Kamryn Alise King, Denham Springs; Emily Kaitlin Lively, Denham Springs; Eugene B. Nardo, Denham Springs; Brooklyn C. Noble, Denham Springs; Emilie Gayle Robillard, Walker

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Morgan Leigh Alexander, Denham Springs; Amber Renee Black, Walker; Claire E. Bowman, Denham Springs; Madison C. Bowman, Denham Springs; Kristian A. Caruso, Denham Springs; Kristen Michelle Chedville, Denham Springs; Elizabeth R. Haley, Denham Springs; Krystian Mary Kreamer, Denham Springs; Madelyn N. Maggio, Denham Springs; Travis R. Pasquier, Livingston; Charlotte W. Streat, Denham Springs; Jaden Alexandra Walker, Walker; Jaidyn F. Weaver, Denham Springs; Shelby Lynn Zganjar, Denham Springs

College of Science

Caleb Scott Derrickson, Livingston; Ashley R. Hanna, Denham Springs; Sharon E. Hays, Livingston; Luke Paul Landry, Maurepas; Brad M. Melancon, Denham Springs; Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs; Tirth Patel, Livingston; Sharandeep K. Singh, Denham Springs; William S. Smith, Denham Springs

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Triston Everett Brown, Walker; Laura Elizabeth Coniglio, Walker; Kenya Mone't James, Denham Springs; Vallory A. Mustachia, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

William Timbes Hardy, Denham Springs; Mallory D. Laborde, Denham Springs; Victoria A. Landry, Denham Springs; Emily Elizabeth Maranto, Denham Springs; Courtney A. McMorris, Livingston

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Abbey Michel Andermann, Walker; Breanna Marie Blount, Denham Springs; Maggie Anna Breeland, Watson; Adeline Elle Holyfield, Denham Springs; Jessica Paige Rabalais, Denham Springs; Yen T. Truong, Denham Springs; Hannah Elysse Williams, Denham Springs

University College Center for Freshman Year

Cassidy Rae Altazin, Denham Springs; Sarah Bowman, Denham Springs; James A. Demaree, Denham Springs; Alise Ellison, Denham Springs; Aiden Elias Griffis, Walker; Ashlyn G. Guillaumin, Denham Springs; Tyler M. Harwell, Walker; Jensen Rose Hilliard, Denham Springs; Jordan Clark Holloway, Denham Springs; Akua Lulani Lewis, Denham Springs; Kennedy Gail Martin, Springfield; Jeremy Joseph Roux, Walker; Kayla Anne Spearman, Denham Springs; Adrina Nicole White, Denham Springs

Tangipahoa Parish

College of Agriculture

Gabrielle C. Elrod, Ponchatoula

College of Art & Design

Clara Evelyn Jimenez, Ponchatoula

College of Engineering

Bryce Ferrara, Tickfaw; Brennan M. Hagan, Hammond; Nicholas John Hudspeth, Ponchatoula; Paris Reed Naberschnig, Hammond; Parth S Patel, Ponchatoula; Jerod L. Phillips, Kentwood; Alex Hillary Portier, Hammond; Salmawn A Qasim, Hammond

College of Human Sciences & Education

Bobbi Amar, Hammond; Jamyla Danay Dawson, Amite; Rachel Lauren Moreno, Ponchatoula; Codi Settoon, Ponchatoula

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Bethany Anne Herrick, Ponchatoula; Mark P. Richardson, Tickfaw

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Daniel Alexander Loving, Hammond

College of Science

Anthony Phi Long Le, Hammond; Amanda Nethery, Loranger

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Griffin Guzan, Hammond; Hannah Nicole Hernandez, Ponchatoula; Connor Christian Scott, Hammond; Parker D. Vaughan, Hammond; Shelby Wainwright, Hammond

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Kayla A. Malone, Ponchatoula

University College Center for Freshman Year

Nicholas Jared Orlando, Hammond; Perla Jazmin Rodriguez, Hammond

View comments