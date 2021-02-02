Reality finally seemed to catch up with the Walker High School girls basketball team last week when it lost 34-31 at Donaldsonville. Remarkably, it was only the second on-court loss of the season for the Wildcats, who have had more than their share of off-the-court losses this season.
Walker showed its resilience bouncing back to win its next two games, including a 48-42 win over District 4-5A rival Denham Springs. In a season where nothing has been guaranteed, from the number of teammates available for a game to just having an available, nonquarantined opponent to play, if a one-day-at-a-time mindset has ever been needed it has been this season.
Heading into Tuesday night’s district game at Zachary, the Walker girls were 25-2 overall and 1-0 in district play. Despite the record, with a little more than a week left in the regular season, the Wildcats’ search for team chemistry is ongoing.
“We’re just trying to balance everything,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “We’ve got a lot of moving parts. For us to be successful moving forward, we have to do a better job than we have the last couple of games.”
That balancing act became crucial after Walker’s 48-45 overtime win over St. Thomas More on Jan. 5. For Walker, which is rated second in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s unofficial Class 5A power rankings, it was a big win over the third-rated team in the Division II rankings. But it was a costly one.
During the game, within minutes of each other, starters Keaira Gross and Kennedi Ard went down with serious injuries. Gross had a fractured foot while Ard suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Arnold dealt with the immediate effect of the injuries by using timeouts.
“When it happened, I remember (the team) was in shock,” Arnold said. “I had to take two timeouts pretty much back-to-back to calm them down. We ended up winning the game in overtime, which I have no clue how we did that. But I told them after the game, ‘You just showed yourselves that you can get it done.’”
Since the St. Thomas More win, Walker has gotten it done, posting a 3-1 record before the Zachary game on Tuesday. Sophomore Caitlin Travis has continued to lead the Wildcats, averaging 19 points per game. And, after resting her foot for two weeks, Gross has returned to the lineup where she is working her way back into top form.
“She’s not 100% yet,” Arnold said of Gross, who scored eight points against Denham Springs. “She’s not where she was, but she’s going to get there. I’m limiting her minutes until she gets her feet back underneath her.”
In the meantime, a Walker team that was already starting three sophomores and a freshman has gotten younger.
“We’re still not where we were,” Arnold said. “I had to move kids from the bench who were playing four minutes a game, and now they’re playing 30 minutes. It changes our dynamics, it changes our rotations and it changes our chemistry. So that’s what we’re going through right now.”
After losing district contests against Live Oak and Central to COVID-19 restrictions, Walker was looking at the possibility of adding games to its schedule before playoffs begin on Feb. 18. The goal, as always, is for the team to reach its full potential by that time.
Dealing with so much adversity has given Walker confidence that it can do that.
“I don’t think we have an identity completely yet,” Travis said after the win over Denham Springs. “We’re young, but we’re getting there. This win brings us one step closer to being the best team that we can be.”
In a season when the unexpected has become the new normal, going one step at a time has kept Walker on the right track.