Candidate to speak at GOP meeting
The Livingston Parish Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m., March 3, at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. Claston Bernard, Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District will speak. Bernard, a Gonzales resident, is an American citizen from an immigrant background and has a degree in human resource management from LSU. He is a former LSU All-American and a two-time Olympian track star. Bernard is author of “Outcast: No Room at the Table for Conservative Blacks in Black America.”
Brandon Browning of the podcast "The Livingston Thread" will also speak.
The public is invited.
Strawberry sale
The Walker FFA is holding a strawberry sale. All orders come with a recipe pamphlet. A flat of berries is $24. Almond shortcake is $25. Orders are due by Thursday, Feb. 25. Pickup will be at Walker High during the second week of March. Purchase from any agriculture, carpentry or welding student at the school or from a Walker High ag teacher or with the form at tinyurl.com/2guefvmm.
ComicCon schedule released
The Livingston Parish Library has moved its annual ComicCon online. "Comicpalooza" is the 2021 theme, and it continues through Saturday, Feb. 27. The schedule is available at www.mylpl.info.
Tax help available through VITA
The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker is offering free tax preparation services by the Internal Revenue Service through the Free Tax Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Appointments continue until April 8.
Make an appointment by calling (225) 923-2114 and pressing 33 or at cauwfreetaxes.as.me/schedule.php.
Another option is to drop off tax documents with a copy of the applicant’s and their spouse’s picture identifications, last year’s tax return and proof of Social Security number for the applicant, spouse and dependents.
Hazard Mitigation Plan survey
Livingston Parish and its partners are seeking community input for the 2021 Livingston Parish Hazard Mitigation Plan update.
Residents of Livingston Parish are asked to participate in a survey about public perceptions and opinion regarding natural hazards in the parish. Survey results will help with the plan. Visit the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/livingstonHM2021.
Student art in Livingston Parish
Artwork by students of Livingston Parish will be on display at the Arts Council gallery, 133 Hummell in Denham Springs, from March 10 to April 24. The gallery will also feature the work of the 2020 Artist of the Year Cherie Ducote-Breaux and works by our newest members. If you or someone you know would like to participate in the student exhibit, contact the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168. Visit www.artslivingston.org for information on the call for submission.
Denham Springs High Hall of Fame seeks nominations
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 11th class of inductees through March 31. Hall of Fame nomination guidelines for the Class of 2021 are available to the public on the DSHS website at www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office. For information, contact Kathy deGeneres at kdegeneres@cox.net or (225) 665-8025.