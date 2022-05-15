The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program and the Ponchatoula Branch Library are partnering for Summer StoryWalk in downtown Ponchatoula.
Downtown Ponchatoula Director Faith Allen Peterson, said, “We love partnering with the Ponchatoula Branch Library on events and look forward to hosting another successful StoryWalk with them.”
StoryWalk Project events feature a book that has been dismembered, laminated and posted in a local park, trail, or on windows to promote exercise, reading and community.
The 2022 Summer StoryWalk will feature the book “Claude: The True Story of a White Alligator” by Emma Bland Smith. All participating stops will have pages of the book posted on windows or doors at the front of the business and the shops will be highlighted on an event map.
The StoryWalk is May 28, with a morning walk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an afternoon walk from 1 p.m.to 4p.m. Event check-in is at the Ponchatoula Library where the first 100 participants will receive a map and craft bag. Upon receiving the map and craft, participants will head into Downtown Ponchatoula to begin their walk.
Registration is free but highly encouraged to be eligible to receive a craft bag. Register online at: https://tangipahoa.evanced.info/signup or call the Ponchatoula Library at (985) 386-6554.