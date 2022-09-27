Our Lady of the Lake Health celebrated 10 years of serving the Livingston Parish community Sept. 12, with a special event at the Our Lady of the Lake Livingston campus in Walker.
Opening its doors in 2012, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston became the first and remains the only provider of 24-hour emergency services in the parish, a press release said. The 170,000-square-foot medical complex includes outpatient services, including lab services, imaging services and physician offices. Additionally, primary care doctors and a variety of specialists including cardiologists, pediatrics and orthopedic specialists occupy the onsite physician office space.
“Our mission calls us to serve when and where we are needed,” said Stephanie Manson, chief operating officer of Our Lady of the Lake Health. “Exactly 10 years ago, we answered the call to serve the people of Livingston Parish, and through our emergency department and our patient care we continue to bring a Spirit of Healing.”
During the 2016 flood, the building acted as the staging area for the National Guard, accepted patients via high water vehicles, boats and airlifts, and provided medical care as a safe haven throughout the crisis, a news releasse said.
In total, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston has had more than 1 million visits over the past 10 years, including nearly 300,000 emergency patients.
“As Livingston Parish has continued to grow over the last decade, it has become even more crucial to be able to provide for the needs of our citizens,” said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks. “Having a partner like Our Lady of the Lake Health make this kind of commitment to our community has improved the lives of our people beyond simply the numbers of people receiving care. It has made Livingston Parish a better place to live.”