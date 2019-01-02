Across Livingston and Tangipaphoa parishes, 2018 brought stories of community unity and great accomplishments.
We've pulled together a recap of the year as seen through our favorite stories. This week, we look back at January through June. Next week's edition includes stories and photos from July through December.
January
Library starts year with lots of plans
A Jan. 11 story shared information about new programs and expanded initiatives at the Livingston Parish libraries.
Sarah Colombo, director of the main branch in Livingston, said all five branches in the system continue to offer a wide slate of programs designed for all age groups. From puppet shows to craft programs, the staff provides a long lineup of programs.
Feeding Young Minds provides snacks and drinks to hungry young people who can enjoy the treats while visiting the library.
Mardi Gras in Denham Springs
The Krewe of Denham Springs held its 38th annual Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday, Jan. 20, at North Park Recreational Center in Denham Springs.
This year’s theme was “Party on the Nile.”
Eugene “Gene” Caballero Jr. and Margie Caballero, who have been krewe members for more than 20 years, were crowned as this year's king and queen.
The Mardi Gras parade was held in February.
February
Livingston Chamber honors members
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce announced 2017 Business of the Year winners at its annual Installation Banquet on Jan. 19.
Honorees include:
- Small Business of the Year: Stewart Family Medicine and After Hours
- Medium Business of the Year: Gator Millworks
- Large Business of the Year: Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union
- New Business of the Year: Kent's Companies
- Associate of the Year: Livingston Parish Tourism
March
Parade of Champions in Tangipahoa
A March 8 story highlighted village of Tangipahoa Mayor Trashica Robinson's efforts to hold the village's first Champion's Parade to mark the accomplishments of current and former residents from throughout the area with a parade, speeches and family gatherings.
Walker champions
The Walker basketball team picked up a state championship in March. The community celebrated the win with a parade and gathering.
Pioneer Day held in Denhan Springs
In mid-March, artisans dedicated to the creation and preservation of useful everyday items and art pieces once made by hand manned booths alongside the Historic Downtown Train Station for the 10th annual Pioneer Day.
April
State title comes to Holden
The Holden girls basketball team won a state title.
Hammond's Torbotics team wins
Hammond High Magnet School’s award-winning Torbotics Team won a prestigious award at the 2018 Bayou Regional in Kenner, and later participated in the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology World Championship robotics competition April 18-21 in Houston.
The Torbotics team won the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology World Championship Chairman’s Award at the Kenner event. That honor earned the team the opportunity to compete in the Houston competition, said Dan Thomasson, of the Hammond High School faculty, who, along with Jean-Marie Williams, mentors the Torbotics team.
Rain impacts Strawberry Festival
Strawberries were the star of the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival held in April. Some festival features had to be canceled because of heavy rains, but the sweet berries were featured for sale in various forms at the festival.
Artists of all ages exhibit at art show
Creations by aspiring high school senior artists possibly anticipating a career in the visual arts were displayed along with works by accomplished, juried artists at the Emerging and Established Art Show, one of many exhibitions held by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish.
May
Italian Festival celebrated heritage
A May 3 article reported that more than 25,000 people attended the Italian Festival in Tickfaw. The festival was a salute to the many immigrant families from Italy who began settling in the region in the late 1890s to farm strawberries and other truck crops.
Maurepas pole vaulter wins again
Maurepas sophomore Kameron Aime won his third state pole vaulting championship in as many years in May at Bernie Moore Track Stadium, this time soaring 15-feet even — matching a personal best — in the Class B meet. Aime won Class C titles in 2016 and 2017.
June
Challenger field opens
A June story reported on the opening of Challenger Field in Walker. After years of planning and fundraising, the field was open in time for summer activities. The field is for children with or without disabilities.