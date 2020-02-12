The Livingston Parish Library will host its fifth annual comic con event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Patrons of all ages are invited to celebrate their favorite fandom at the free event, which is open to the public.
Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the Livingston Parish Library Comic Con is a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television, video games and pop culture. Attendees can participate in games and activities, interact with local authors, illustrators and graphic novelists, or cosplay as their favorite characters. Costumes are not required but are encouraged.
The 2020 Comic Con event will feature New York Times Bestselling Author Claudia Gray. In addition to her original stories, the New Orleans-based author has penned several novels set in the Star Wars universe. This includes titles such as “Leia: Princess of Alderaan,” “Lost Stars,” and the newly released “Master and Apprentice,” which chronicles the relationship between Qui-Gon Jinn and his Padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi.
During the event, Gray will chronicle her writing process and discuss how she manages crafting stories for the wildly popular franchise. Gray also will read excerpts from her novel and host a book signing. Attendees will be able to bring their own items for Gray to autograph or purchase titles from Cavalier House Books at the event.
This year’s event will feature a prehistoric adventure with The Dinosaur Experience. Guests will be able to meet Nash and Rexi, two of Louisiana’s friendliest dinosaurs. Members of STARFLEET International, the largest Star Trek fan organization on the planet, will also be in attendance.
Between scheduled events, comic con attendees can participate in ongoing activities including tabletop gaming, face-painting, superhero crafts, fan art, photo ops and graphic artists. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase comics and memorabilia from local vendors.
All 2020 LPL Comic Con attendees will be entered into a raffle to win one of three gift baskets. For information or details the event, visit the library website at www.mylpl.info/ComicCon.
2020 LPL Comic Con Schedule
10 a.m.: Storm Trooper Storytime (West Meeting Room)
10 a.m.: Harry Potter Bingo (East Meeting Room)
10:30 a.m.: Michael Verrett artist demonstration (West Meeting Room)
Noon: Claudia Gray (West Meeting Room)
1 p.m.: Claudia Gray book signing (West Meeting Room)
1 p.m.: Quidditch games (East Meeting Room)