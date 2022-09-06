Hall of Fame banquet tickets near deadline
Tickets for the 2022 Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet will be sold until the end of the school day Sept. 20 at the high school's office. Each ticket is $50.
Varied library activities set
- The Main Branch in Livingston will host a teen after-school program for children 12-18 at 2:30 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. Games, movies and snacks will be offered. Call (225) 686-4160 or visit mylpl.info for details.
- At 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services will hold a walk-in clinic for adults. This service is free to low-income families and people with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch and Denham Springs-Walker Branch through December.
- The Albany-Springfield Branch is hosting “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” party for kid 8-11 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Celebrate the upcoming release of Book 17, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Thunderstruck.” Registration is required; call (225) 686-4130 or visit mylpl.info.
- Adults can make window jewels and beaded suncatchers at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
- Children ages 5-9 can celebrate Roald Dahl Day, whose birthday is Sept. 13. Children are encouraged, but not required, to come in their best Dahl-inspired attire. Registration is required. Celebrate at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch, (225) 686-4140, or at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at South Branch, at (225) 686-4170.
- Learn to make your own stickers during Stickerpalooza for kids 12-18 at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Watson Branch. Registration is required. Call (225) 686-4180.
- Dear Local Author: Lindsey Duga will be held virtually for children ages 8-18 at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. The library will interview Duga on all library social media channels. She will conclude by reading an excerpt of her latest book “Ghost in the Headlights.” Fill out a question card at the youth services desk and Duga may answer it during the interview.
Sound Radio's Sing
Harmony Sound Promotions and Sound Radio presents Sound Radio's 2022 Louisiana Appreciation Sing at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 21949 La. 444, Bayou Barbary, Livingston. The event will feature The Down East Boys, Chronicle, The Powell Sisters and Greg Sullivan.
Admission is free, and a love offering will be taken to help cover expenses for two new transmitters. Fellowship with refreshments and desserts will be held after the event.
Walker Fall Festival coming
The city of Walker announced its second Fall Festival on Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 in Sidney Hutchinson Park. The event will include carnival rides, food trucks, pumpkin patch, benefit car show, farmers market and live music. Ride armbands are $25, except for Sept. 29, when they are $15. Visit walker.la.us for the schedule.
Reserved parking is available for $10 and may be purchased from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Walker's Parks and Recreation Department, 10136 Florida Blvd., Walker.