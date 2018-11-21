Alaina Watkins was named Louisiana state winner in the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.
Alaina attends Southland Christian Academy in Denham Springs.
Her 10.2-pound cabbage was was randomly selected by Louisiana’s agriculture department. Alaina will receive a $1,000 saving bond toward education from Bonnie Plants.
A news release from Bonnie Plants said more than 1 million third-graders in the 48 contiguous states have gotten hands-on gardening experience, growing colossal cabbages in the contest, which started in 1996. The cabbage seedlings are sent free to classes whose teachers have signed them up at bonnieplants.com.
Teachers select the student who has grown the best cabbage based on size and appearance, and submit photos, which are entered in the state drawing.