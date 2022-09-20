Students from Albany High School and French Settlement High School hit the road to Nashville, Tennessee, this summer — not to make it big in country music — but to make a strong showing in several competitions at the National Beta Convention.
“The fact that we had so many students from these schools who were even eligible to compete at the national level speaks volumes of the outstanding showing they had. Students must qualify at their state level to advance; and even then, the competition is limited to only the top five from each state in each category. So only the best of the best was in Nashville,” Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis said.
Albany High School Principal Sammie Lacara said his school sent students to compete in 12 categories at the national level. Of those, the school placed in the top 10 in half. Those awards included: second place in Living Literature; third place in Engineering; fourth place in Speech by Addy Howell; sixth place in Show Choir; 10th place in Sculpture by Jaden Reyes; and 10th place in Fiber Arts by Allie Depriest.
Albany Beta Club Sponsor Shellie Woodward said Albany’s Show Choir placed first in the Louisiana State Competition to advance to the national competition.