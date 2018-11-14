A 43-year-old man tried to set his mother's Amite mobile home on fire during an argument about him moving out this summer, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Office.
Now authorities are asking for the public's help finding Dwayne Vining, who is wanted on one count of aggravated arson.
Vining is accused of lighting a table cloth and pillow case on fire inside the mobile home in the 400 block of West Pine Street, according to a news release form the Fire Marshal's Office. Both fiery cloths were removed from the home before any damage was done, and the Fire Marshal's Office was requested to investigate, the news release says.
Anyone with information about Vining's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fire Marshal's Arson Hotline at 1-800-256-5452 or submit an online tip lasfm.org.