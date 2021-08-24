This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
Results from Aug. 6, before Judge William Dykes in St. Helena:
James Ard: 55; of Belle Chasse; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Matthew Corkern: 31; of Baton Rouge; pleaded no contest to theft of a motor vehicle valued at $25,000 or more. He was sentenced to one year. The sentenced was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay fines and fees.
Results from Aug. 9, before Judge Charlotte Foster in Livingston:
Darenzo Gremillion: 34; of Baton Rouge; pleaded no contest to second-degree battery, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated — first offense and simple battery. He is to be sentenced on Oct. 12.
Devin Kinchen: 22; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin. He is to be sentenced on Sept. 13.
Ryan Lejeune: 30; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to five years. He received credit for time served.
Tanner Prather: 20; of Baker; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served consecutively. He received credit for time served.
Results from Aug. 10, before Judge Brian Ables in Amite:
Justin Addison: 32; of Robert; pleaded no contest attempt simple burglary and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Tyler Clark: 31; of Loranger; pleaded guilty to issuing worthless checks $5,000 or more but less than $25,000. He is sentenced to five years. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay court costs, restitution and fees.
Kaysha Crocken: 52; of Greensburg; pleaded no contest to bank fraud. She was sentenced to five years. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay court costs, restitution and fees.
Donald Conley Jr.: 52; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was sentenced to five years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $5,00 fine along with court costs and fees. He is ordered to register as a sex offender.
Jonathan McSwain: 28; of Ponchatoula; pleaded no contest to theft in excess of $5,000 but less than $25,000. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Harlan Richardson: 42; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to aggravated second-degree battery. He was sentenced to eight years. All but three years of the sentence was suspended. He is to be placed on a three-year probation. He was ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Results from Aug. 11, before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in Amite:
Charles Huval: 42; of Covington; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Derrick Braxton: 40; of Kentwood; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Houston Young Jr.: 25; of Ponchatoula; pleaded no contest to possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance and battery of a dating partner. He was sentenced to four years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.