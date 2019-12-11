HAMMOND — North Oaks Rehabilitation Services physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist Rebecca Troulliet, of Ponchatoula, is one of three professionals selected by the American Academy of Sports Physical Therapy to participate in the Kevin Wilk Traveling Fellowship this fall.
Twice each year, three academy members are chosen to spend 7-10 days traveling to three educational sites, spending one to two days each with noted leaders in the sports physical therapy field.
At each site, fellows observe their host therapist working with patients in the clinic. They participate in classes, gain hands-on experience and network. Locations for the fall term included the University of Cincinnati in Ohio, hosted by Bob Mangine; The Ohio State University in Columbus, hosted by John DeWitt; and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, hosted by Corey Kunzer.