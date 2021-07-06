HAMMOND — For decades, the Hammond Feed and Seed Store on East Robert Street was the place where farmers, casual gardeners, pet owners and others went to purchase supplies needed for farming, husbandry and related endeavors.
The venerable business has been closed for several month now; but soon, plants will once again be flourishing on the site as the Downtown Development District brings its planned community garden to fruition.
Chelsa Tallo, director of the Downtown Development District, said that when the Hammond Feed and Seed Store closed its business, which had been a part of Downtown Hammond for so many years, the decision was made to assure that the property could be revitalized, brought back into commerce and at the same time serve as the location of a community garden in the heart of the city.
With the decline of farming and dairying in the region, and the coming of national pet supply retail establishments, the feed and seed store fell into a decline that precipitated with its closure. The main building on the property, which, according to ownership records was built in 1890, is still serviceable and the DDD staff anticipates that this building can eventually be used to house a retail business. The community garden will be in the portion of the property that fronts on Robert Street.
Michelle Kendall, community programming manager for the DDD, envisions a community garden featuring six large raised beds that will be handicapped accessible.
“We are very much excited about what the community garden can bring to the downtown area, Kendall said. "The community garden will be a place where our citizens of all ages can go to learn about the importance of vegetables in a healthy lifestyle. When fully developed, the community garden can be a spot where youngsters can come to learn all about growing vegetables. They can know the joy of putting their hands in the dirt for a positive result."
In the vicinity of the garden is TARC, an agency that serves children and adults with disabilities and the Hammond Center of the Tangipahoa Volunteer Council on Aging.
"Clients at both of these agencies can become involved in the garden in several capacities. The garden will be something new and innovative in the downtown area,” Kendall said.
She said there are many programming opportunities at the garden and her group anticipated that it can become a site that attracts visitors to the downtown area.
Kendall said the garden is still in its formative stages. Work on the project started in May, and the volunteers working on the garden have started building the wooden and metal frames that will eventually form the raised beds. At the same time, a landscaping company has been retained to assist in clearing the property of weeds and small bushes and trees that have grown up on the site. She said that if all goes well, the garden’s planners hope to put in vegetable plants that can produce later in the fall and early winter. The garden will be ready for full utilization with spring planting in 2022.
The Louisiana Healthy Communities Coalition awarded the DDD a $3,000 grant for construction of the garden. Kati Morse LeBreton, assistant director of the DDD, said those funds have already been utilized to purchase the materials needed to begin construction of the growing beds. The DDD has also secured funds to pay for a lease on the property.
Volunteers have been eager to assist in launching the garden, LeBreton said, adding that work days have attracted dozens of volunteers for designated work days. The latest such session, held June 26, attracted about two dozen volunteers. Sudden rain showers did not deter the volunteers who continued their efforts to clear out a small structure on the site that will serve as part of the garden. The workers braved the rain to continue with their tasks until the work was done.
Tallo said the garden project this is the latest community enhancement project pursued by the Downtown Development District.
"It is truly satisfying to see that many of our citizens have been eager to come out and help us get started with the community garden," Tallo said. "Each time we have put out a call for volunteers, we have had a great response with as many as 30 showing up to help. I think people are excited about having the opportunity to get out and get involved in something that will be good for the community. We are very excited about seeing that this property, a place that was so much a part of Hammond for so long, can be repurposed into something that will be a blessing for the downtown area and the entire community.”