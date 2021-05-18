This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
Results from April 28, before Judge Brian Abels in St. Helena:
Keshunta Selders, 28, of Independence, pleaded no contest to manslaughter. She is to be sentenced July 23.
Results from April 28, before Judge Erika Sledge in Amite:
Erin Carter, 36, of Laplace, pleaded guilty to possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Jay-Quan Carter, 29, of Charlotte, North Carolina, pleaded no contest to possession of 400 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to five years with Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Bryant Cooper, 31, of Robert, pleaded guilty to simple criminal damage to property valued at $1,000 or more but under $50,000, theft of a motor vehicle valued at $1,000 or more but less than $5,000, simple burglary, aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered, attempted disarming of a peace officer, and resisting an officer with force or violence. He was sentenced to eight years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Isiah Cousain, 23, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Eric Dufour, 52, of Holden, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Joel Fuller, 49, of Fort Worth, Texas, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Leroy Johnson III, 35, of Amite, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of a place of business and two counts of simple burglary. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Justin Nicholas, 28, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance and simple criminal damage to property valued at $1,000 or more but under $50,000. He was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Caliph Romero, 28, of Charlotte, North Carolina, pleaded no contest to possession of 400 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from April 29 before Judge Charlotte Foster in Livingston:
Randolph Harris Jr., 19, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jabari Jones, 20, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Justin Langlois, 27, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Timothy LeBlanc, 60, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse aggravated assault. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. All but six months of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Reneshria Myles, 42, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to second-degree battery. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Victor Picard, 27, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Nicholas Roppolo, 36, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to cruelty to a juvenile. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Jeremy Tanner, 33, of Maurepas, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance and simple criminal damage to property valued at $1,000 or more but under $50,000. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with restitution, court costs and fees.
James Verneuille, 24, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served consecutively. He received credit for time served.
Results from May 3, before Judge Charlotte Foster in Livingston:
Hunter Clements, 20, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance and driving while intoxicated-first offense. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served consecutively. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He received credit for time served.
Results from May 3, before Judge Erika Sledge in Amite:
James King, 24, of Ponchatoula, pleaded guilty to aggravated second-degree battery and introducing/possessing contraband in any municipal/parish prison/jail. He was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Brandon McKenzie, 32, of Pensacola, Florida, pleaded guilty to unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of domestic abuse battery — first offense- strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle valued at $5,000 or more but less than $25,000, and hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served and was ordered to pay restitution.
Results from May 4, before Judge William Dykes in Amite:
Rajon Bennett, 27, of Hammond, pleaded guilty to home invasion and two counts of domestic abuse battery — second offense — household member. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Terrence Brewer, 26, of Kentwood, pleaded guilty to simple escape. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served consecutively. He received credit for time served.
Jerald Dickey, 65, of Tickfaw, pleaded no contest to notification of sex offenders and child predators. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections in home incarceration.
Arthur Drummond, 40, of Amite, pleaded no contest to possession of/dealing in firearms with obliterated number/mark and two counts of simple cruelty to animals. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Bryson Jones, 22, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated — first offense and cyberstalking. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from May 5, before Judge Brenda Ricks in Amite:
Johnny Hopkins, 30, of Slidell, pleaded guilty to possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Matthew McKinley, 31, of Robert, pleaded guilty to principal to theft of $1,500 or more and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.