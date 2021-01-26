Turn to the library for activities
In addition to regular programs such as story times and crafts, the Livingston Parish Library has special events. The largest is the annual ComicCon, which is moving online for the week of Feb. 22–27.
Several trivia nights are set for February, as well as a program on snakes of Louisiana and Mississippi on Feb. 18. A program using air-dry clay will be held for ages 12 and up on Feb. 5, and “Swamp Pop Adventure” virtual puppet show for children 11 and younger is set for Feb. 19.
Visit www.mylpl.info for information on these and other programs.
Children’s drawing and painting class series set
Drawing and painting art classes for second to sixth grades, led by Kerry Curtin, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at South Live Oak Elementary School. The fee is $45 per session or $40 for Arts Council of Livingston Parish members.
Each session will consist of four class meetings in Room 602 at the back of the school. Students should bring No. 2 pencils and a drawing pad no larger than 16 inches-by-20 inches.
Session 1 is Feb. 2, 9, 23, March 2; Session 2 is March 9, 16, 23, 30; and Session 3 is April 13, 20, 27, May 4. Call Curtin at (225) 954-2700 to enroll. Make payments online at www.artslivingston.org or at the first class meeting.
New system in place for Walker occupational licenses
Payments for new and renewed occupational licenses can be made online directly to AVENU at https://secure.bizlicenseonline.com/default.aspx. AVENU will collect payments and issue licenses to businesses within the city limits of Walker. Before the license is issued, each business will need to obtain a sales tax clearance letter from the Livingston Parish Sales Tax Office (225) 686-4270.
Womanless Beauty Pageant to benefit graduates
A Denham Springs High School Womanless Beauty Pageant will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at 33135 La. 16, Denham Springs. Prepaid tickets are $8 each and purchased through Venmo: @DSHS-projectgraduation2021. If available, entrance will be $10 at the door by cash or Venmo. All profits will go toward DSHS Project Graduation 2021. Seating is limited.