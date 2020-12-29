HAMMOND — A Southeastern Channel live football game broadcast for ESPN-Plus and its play-by-play announcing by a student broadcaster have both been honored as third best in the nation by the Broadcast Education Association at its annual Festival of Media Arts.
The channel’s live broadcast of the Oct. 12, 2019, Southeastern vs. Incarnate Word football game was honored with a third place 2020 Award of Excellence for TV Sports Event Production, while student John Sartori, of Mandeville, also won third place in the nation in the category “Radio/TV Sports Event: Play-By-Play.”
It was the third year in a row that the Southeastern Channel has been honored by the BEA as one of the top four in the country for its live game broadcasts. This year there were over 1,750 entries in the competition from universities across the country.
The winning game broadcast featured Sartori on play-by-play and Richie Solares, of New Orleans, as the color analyst. Gabby Cox, of Hammond, was the sideline reporter.
Judges said, “The announcers were on point with matching their words to what you saw on the screen without saying the obvious. Very well done. Fantastic job of setting up storylines early in the broadcast and continuing them throughout the coverage, specifically the ‘elimination game’ feel and importance of this game to both teams.”
Carson Fryou, of Ponchatoula, was a production assistant, and camera operators included John Williams, of Denham Springs, and Tyler Guidroz, of Ponchatoula.