The Southeastern Channel received third place Broadcast Education Association recognition in the TV Sports Event Production category for its live game broadcast of the 2019 Southeastern vs. Incarnate Word football game. The game announcing crew featured student play-by-play announcer John Sartori, of Mandeville, left, and student color analyst Richie Solares. of New Orleans. Sartori won third in the nation for his play-by-play announcing.