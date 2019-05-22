With the increased use of Sydney Hutchinson Park as the summer season nears, Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge brought the City Council up-to-date on the latest improvements to the park at the council’s May 13 meeting.
Etheridge prefaced his remarks by stating, “The park looks really good at this time, and we are all set for the summer season. Visitors to the park will notice some of the improvements that have been completed during the past year. We look forward to a great summer season.”
Etheridge said the first thing visitors will notice is that the city is no longer charging a $1 entry fee for sporting events.
The youth baseball season has already started and improvements have been made to the playing fields. Equipment is now on site for the installation of lighting at Fields No. 2 and No. 5, Etheridge said, adding that when the lighting is completed in the near future teams will be able to play games at night. Etheridge said that last year approximately 600 youngsters on 50 teams participated in baseball, softball and T-ball leagues at the park.
“To accommodate all the youth who want to play ball, we will add three new fields ... two for T-ball. Our leagues are very popular,” Etheridge said.
He said a flag football league was inaugurated in the fall and also proved to be very popular. Eight teams with 70 participants comprised the league, he said.
The walking trail at the park was recently overlaid with new asphalt, and a new sidewalk now connects the trail with Ball Park Road, Etheridge said. New signage has been installed at the park. Also new to the park is the off-leash dog park, which Etheride said is drawing visitors on a regular basis.
“We are really proud of what is going on at the park and we think that everyone who uses our park will appreciate all that has gone into making the improvements that we have done,” he said.
Etheridge said Tracey Westmoreland, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation, supervises the activities of five employees. During the summers, Etheridge said, the city hires about 35 part-time workers including umpires, groundskeepers and others involved in the summer programs.
Etheridge said two large pavilions will be constructed in the park during the coming year. He explained that the multipurpose facility is under construction and will be finished by the end of the year.
In a related matter, the council unanimously adopted a resolution approving the application for financing from the Federal Land and Water Conservation fund to construct a Challenger Playground at Sydney Hutchinson Park. Etheridge estimated that the playground will cost about $250,000, and the LWCF grant will fund 80 percent of the cost with a 20 percent match from the city.
At the same meeting, the council introduced and set a public hearing for amendments to the city’s Animals and Fowl Code of Ordinances.
The amended version of the ordinance that deals with adoption policies and fees at the city’s animal shelter spells out five policies that must be followed for the successful adoption of a pet.
The first provision states that no sick or “debilitated” animals can be made available for adoption.
Other provisions require that all adopted animals must be surgically sterilized before adoption, that all animals must receive appropriate vaccinations and other preventive medication treatments before adoption, that adoption fees established by the city will be consistent with fees imposed by surrounding shelters, and that the animal control director, with approval from the mayor, can reduce the adoption costs as long as all other policies are met.
The measure will be voted on by the council at its June 10 regular meeting.