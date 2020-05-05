Holy Ghost Catholic School recognizes students who achieved the status of Points Club as part of their Accelerated Reader program. Students in each grade level have to earn a certain number of book points to be a member. These include, from left, front row, Julia Muguira, Brielle Johnson, Claire Bennett, Preston Dow, Hayden Horzelski and Emery Tantillo; middle row, Thomas Linn, Luke Ard, Blaise Bourgeois, Brody Mars, John Faller, Arjun Patel, Rory Franks and Caroline Kincaid; and back row, Savannah Ruiz, Victoria Aleman and Maggie Elkins. Not pictured is Larry Freeman.