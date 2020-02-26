Ponchatoula chocolatier Jeff Dickey, of Zocalisa Fine Chocolates, has been honored again by the International Chocolate Salon Top, a news release said.
Zocalisa's success in the top caramel competition with its pecan caramel bonbon led them to being awarded the Four Star Superior Chocolatier Award. This earned them a spot on the Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America list. This is the second award Zocalisa Fine Chocolates has earned from the International Chocolate Salon.
Zocalisa Fine Chocolates is run by husband and wife team Jeff and Alissa Dickey, longtime Louisiana residents and LSU alumni. Jeff Dickey is also a graduate of Ecole Chocolat, becoming a certified chocolatier in 2014. Their chocolates are made with no artificial flavorings, colorings or preservatives.
Zocalisa Fine Chocolate collections can be Red Stick Spice Company, City Roots and Matherne's in Baton Rouge; Moss & Berry and Stowaway Coffee in Ponchatoula; as well as select Rouses throughout southeast Louisiana.