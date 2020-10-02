A man's body and unidentified human remains were found in Albany, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
A man called Tangipahoa Sheriff's deputies and confessed to murdering an acquaintance, and the deputies told LSPO detectives, LSPO Sheriff Jason Ard said.
The man, later identified as Randolph Skinner, Sr., said his home was "a possible crime scene," Ard said. When deputies arrived at his home on Skinner Lane in Albany, they located Skinner, who was pronounced dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Human remains were also discovered on the property.
"At this hour, we are working to confirm an identify," he said. "Until we are certain, we will not be releasing a name. Our investigation is ongoing.’
TPSO said Skinner was a wanted person for obstruction of justice in the disappearance of an woman from Hammond who has not been seen since early September.