Sometimes baseball players know how to turn up their game a notch when they need it the most.
Last week, the Doyle baseball team reached the Class 2A championship game for the second consecutive year, but this year’s run was different.
Instead of entering the state tournament as the top seed, Doyle was rated no. 11 and not considered one of the favorites to be playing again on the last day of the season.
The odds were long — Doyle lost seven seniors from its 2021 squad. Its championship opponent, Rosepine, returned seven seniors from a team that defeated Doyle 1-0 in last year’s title game. Rosepine was also riding a 29-game winning streak when it reached the title game.
So, despite losing 11-0 in the title game, Doyle finished an impressive season with a 23-15 record. It was one in which the Tigers never stopped believing in themselves.
“Even though we didn’t have the greatest record and won a ton of games like we’ve done before, we always knew being in the playoffs is like our third season and we were going to try to make a deep run,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “That’s kind of what happened.”
Doyle caught a break in the regional round when D’Arbonne Woods Charter upset third-seeded Kinder. The biggest benefit was that Doyle was able to host the Timberwolves for a best-of-three series in the quarterfinals, which it won two games to none.
That led to a semifinal matchup with District 10-2A rival Springfield, the second seed, and the schools responded with their third two-run game of the season. In the regular season, Doyle had won 3-1 at Springfield before the Bulldogs returned the favor with a 2-0 win on the road.
The semifinal matchup, likely the most important ever in a rivalry that has previously showcased key district games, was tied 2-2 through four innings. Doyle’s Braden McLin delivered a two-out, two-run single in the top of the fifth, and the Tigers went on to a 4-2 victory.
The championship game was a different story. With LSU signee Ethan Frey providing a shutout performance on the mound, Rosepine found more than enough offense to win its second consecutive championship.
The good news for Doyle is that it will return most of its roster next season. Could the Tigers make a third straight run to the championship game? If experience counts for anything, they will have a good chance.