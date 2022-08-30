Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association will resume in-person meetings after a two-year COVID-19 recess.
The meetings will be held on the second Monday of October, November, December, February and March at the East Meeting Room of the Denham Springs/Walker Library.
Each meeting begins at 10 a.m. with a “mix and mingle” and light breakfast refreshments and concludes with a guest speaker.
A field trip is planned for the conclusion of the term.
Membership is $10 a year. Payment can be made at your first meeting.
The agenda for 2022-2023 is:
Oct. 10: Join us in a book swap
Nov. 14: Jane Patterson, president Baton Rouge Audubon Society, Attracting Birds to Your Yard
Dec. 12: Christmas lunch with State Rep. Buddy Mincey
Feb. 13: The Art of Bells: Melinda McPherson, bell soloist
March 13: field trip
Visit the group through Facebook at LPRTA2022.