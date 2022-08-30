LPrta.jpg

From left, Donna Bencaz, Cheryl Lass, Addie Barnes, Jan Benton center, Terri Whitehead and Missy Morganti, laugh during a demo at a meeting of Livingston Parish Retired Teachers. The group has scheduled meetings for the first time since the start of COVID-19.

 Provided photo

Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association will resume in-person meetings after a two-year COVID-19 recess.

The meetings will be held on the second Monday of October, November, December, February and March at the East Meeting Room of the Denham Springs/Walker Library.

Each meeting begins at 10 a.m. with a “mix and mingle” and light breakfast refreshments and concludes with a guest speaker.

A field trip is planned for the conclusion of the term.

Membership is $10 a year. Payment can be made at your first meeting.

The agenda for 2022-2023 is:

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Oct. 10: Join us in a book swap

Nov. 14: Jane Patterson, president Baton Rouge Audubon Society, Attracting Birds to Your Yard

Dec. 12: Christmas lunch with State Rep. Buddy Mincey

Feb. 13: The Art of Bells: Melinda McPherson, bell soloist

March 13: field trip

Visit the group through Facebook at LPRTA2022.

View comments