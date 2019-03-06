Perrin Early Learning Center held its January Pandarific Program for students with excellent behavior at school. The students received a certificate for a free kid’s meal from Raising Cane’s and a trip to the class treasure chest. Pandarific students include, from left, front row, Kolsyn Hooker, Camron Simmons, Luke Gill, Trenity Jones, Emmanuel Gongora, Railey Forshag, Ezra Guiterrez and A’raya Brider; and second row, Preslyn Brister, Addison Hernadez, Aiden Garner, Hunter Davis, Nevaeh Hall, Keona Dulaney, Malachi Sharp, Tristian Baham and Ivan Jackson; third row, Cody Coleman, Charlie Francis, Loreli Levalley, Marianne Ramos, Aiden Hendry, Ty’Ron Monk, Madison Majewski, Kaden Solomon and D’azha Lewis; and back row, Principal Patricia Foster and Assistant Principal Lorinda Elzy.