Don’t forget to fill out 2020 census form
Door-to-door census employees are already out in communities in the area. If you would prefer to not answer a person at your door, respond on the internet or by phone soon.
On the internet, visit https://my2020census.gov/. By phone, English and Spanish operation hours are from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day. The English phone line for the 50 states and Washington, D.C., is (844) 330-2020. The Spanish line for the same area is (844) 468-2020. Visit the web or a library to find the phone numbers for the numerous other languages the Census is available.
A news release from the city of Baker says every person not counted in the census costs their state approximately $1,800 per year in lost federal funding, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
A few of the many programs that distribute federal funds based on the census count include Unemployment Insurance, Low-Income Home Energy Assistance, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, State Children’s Health Insurance Program, Federal Pell Grant Program, School Breakfast Program, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children and the Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program.
Lawmakers at all levels use statistics from the census to determine how to distribute money for transportation services including maintenance and construction of roads and bridges.
Louisiana’s self-response rate is 57.5% as of Aug. 13 compared to the national rate of 63.6%. Livingston Parish's rate is 57.7% and Tangipahoa Parish is 52.9%.
It's a dog's life in art
It’s time to put man’s best friend in the spotlight. October is national Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and time to celebrating furry friends through art. Visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish's September and October display of dog art. A portion of art sales on exhibit will benefit the Denham Springs Animal Shelter. Donations for the shelter are welcomed. Call (225) 664-1168 to make an appointment to view the exhibit or visit artslivingston.org for information. To find out more on Adopt a Shelter Dog Month search #adoptashelterdogmonth.
Leadership class accepting applications
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2021 Class of Leadership Livingston. Visit tinyurl.com/yxfqgjfl for the application. Visit livingstonparishchamber.org/leadership-livingston for information. Applications are due by noon Aug. 28.
Let us know what's going on
We’d love to see photos and hear about what's going on in Livingston and Tangipahoa. Share your stories and photos at livingston@theadvocate.com.