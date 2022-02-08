Madelyn Tanner, a fifth grade 4-H member from Southside Elementary School, participated in the State 4-H Fashion Camp on Jan. 21-23 at Camp Grant Walker in Pollock.
The State 4-H Fashion Board members planned and conducted the camp for 4-H members ages 10-13.
They taught the youth basic sewing fundamentals, as well as several educational activities, including making a sewing caddy out of a placemat to store their sewing notions, a no-sew T-shirt bag, a pocket/reading pillow, a pillowcase, a bulletin board, a wrist pincushion and a dog toy.
The 4-H members were encouraged to take what they learned and host their own fashion workshop.