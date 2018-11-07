THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait, banana, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Shrimp poppers, macaroni and cheese, green beans, spinach salad with ranch dressing, roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Mini sausage patty on bun, fruit juice, banana

Lunch: Bean and cheese burrito, salsa, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, salad dressing, banana

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice, peaches, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, fries, relish cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit cocktail 

Lunch: Crunchy fish stick, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, buttered corn, marinated tomatoes, fruit cocktail 

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Dutch waffle or fruit and yogurt parfait, diced strawberries, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, black eye peas, roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled pears

Lunch: Pork chop or country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cheese, chilled pears, baked wheat roll

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait, apple, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Red beans and sausage with brown rice, mustard greens, sweet potatoes, cornbread

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, fruit juice, sliced apples

Lunch: Hamburger, seasoned french fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickle, fresh apple slices

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Scrambled egg, toast, grits or fruit and yogurt parfait, peaches, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, garden salad with ranch dressing

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon and egg, biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Turkey and gravy, cornbread dressing, candied yams, green peas, cranberry sauce, orange wedges, baked roll

NOV. 15

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Zesty breakfast taco, salsa or fruit and yogurt parfait, banana, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Roasted turkey with cornbread dressing, brown gravy, green peas, sweet potato, roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, cornbread

