THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait, banana, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Shrimp poppers, macaroni and cheese, green beans, spinach salad with ranch dressing, roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Mini sausage patty on bun, fruit juice, banana
Lunch: Bean and cheese burrito, salsa, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, salad dressing, banana
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice, peaches, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, fries, relish cup
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit cocktail
Lunch: Crunchy fish stick, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, buttered corn, marinated tomatoes, fruit cocktail
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Dutch waffle or fruit and yogurt parfait, diced strawberries, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, black eye peas, roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled pears
Lunch: Pork chop or country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cheese, chilled pears, baked wheat roll
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait, apple, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Red beans and sausage with brown rice, mustard greens, sweet potatoes, cornbread
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, fruit juice, sliced apples
Lunch: Hamburger, seasoned french fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickle, fresh apple slices
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Scrambled egg, toast, grits or fruit and yogurt parfait, peaches, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, garden salad with ranch dressing
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Canadian bacon and egg, biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Turkey and gravy, cornbread dressing, candied yams, green peas, cranberry sauce, orange wedges, baked roll
NOV. 15
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Zesty breakfast taco, salsa or fruit and yogurt parfait, banana, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Roasted turkey with cornbread dressing, brown gravy, green peas, sweet potato, roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, cornbread