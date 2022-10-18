On Oct. 14, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the appointment of Carl A. Flores to the Louisiana Emergency Medical Services Certification Commission.
Flores, of Ponchatoula, is burn outreach coordinator with LCMC Health, University Medical Center New Orleans. He will serve as a licensed paramedic approved as Emergency Medical Services educator.
The commission has the responsibility to establish and publish standards of out-of-hospital practice and to regulate the scope of practice of EMS professionals, to discipline and regulate the practice of EMS professionals and to establish standards for educational programs preparing individuals for out-of-hospital practice.