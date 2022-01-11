North Oaks Sports Medicine certified athletic trainers have joined with North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center providers to select CC Allatto, of Oak Forest Academy in Amite, and Jahiem Johnson, of Hammond High Magnet School, as its student-athletes of the fall season, from August through October.
With a 3.0 GPA, Allatto, a Oak Forest Academy senior, has represented the Yellow Jackets as a forward on the girls varsity soccer team since seventh grade.
Allatto, who recently committed to play soccer for Holmes Community College after high school graduation, led the Yellow Jackets to the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools playoffs in 2021 and a top eight finish in Louisiana. Named to the MAIS All-Stars team in 2021, Allatto was selected to the MAIS All-District team in 2020 and 2021.
Scoring game-winning goals in the last minutes of a game and leading the Yellow Jackets in goals overall has earned her Most Valuable Player honors from her team for the past three years. She also has played competitively with FC Tammany 02/03 Girls Soccer Team since 2019.
“It has been a true pleasure to watch CC develop into a great player. She puts her team first and leads through her actions on the pitch — going wherever her team needs her in a given moment. No matter the challenges she’s faced, CC has continued to stay committed to her goal, school and dreams. She is a role model for our younger female athletes who one day hope to achieve the same,” said Stacy Newman, girls soccer head coach for Oak Forest Academy. Newman is an infectious disease physician with North Oaks Health System.
Johnson, a junior at Hammond High Magnet, has a 3.4 GPA and plays on the Tors football team.
As a wide receiver and cornerback, he ended the 2021 football season with 112 rushing yards for two touchdowns, 714 passes received for eight touchdowns, one 2-point conversion, one interception for a 57-yard touchdown and an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He had 12 solo tackles, 15 assists and two tackles for a loss. He forced one fumble, recovered one fumble and broke up three passes.
Johnson is a multisport athlete, who also plays basketball and baseball for the Tors. He is considering multiple basketball and football college scholarship offers. He belongs to the congregation of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Hammond.
“Jahiem always has a positive attitude,” head football coach Dorsett Buckels said. “He is helpful to his teammates and challenges them to better their game through his hard work and example.”
Principals, coaches and athletic directors from high schools in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes nominate student-athletes. Candidates must have a 3.0 GPA or higher, excel in athletic competition, participate in school and community organizations and have earned the respect of coaches, teammates, officials, teachers and their peers.
In May, the North Oaks Sports Medicine team will choose a “Student-Athlete of the Year” from all season honorees. Nomination forms are available at www.northoaks.org/studentathlete.