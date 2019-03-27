Thirteen members of Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community, along with seven guests, gathered on March 6 at Mike’s Catfish Inn in Amite for the club’s monthly meeting.
After the meeting, everyone stayed for lunch and to celebrate the birthday of the group's oldest member, Marie Swinney, who turned 95 on Feb. 27.
Swinney has been in WVFC for 20 years. When asked what she enjoyed most about being in WVFC, she said the best part about being in the club was the wonderful friends she has made over the years.
For information about the two VFC clubs in the parish, contact Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community Secretary Donna Bouterie at (985) 662-0187 or Membership Chairwoman Sue Nelson at (225) 567-9769.