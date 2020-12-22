WALKER — Students in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes are eligible to receive boxed meal service while schools are closed over the winter break. A number of centers in both parishes will be distributing the meals on specific days from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Krystal Hardison, director of the Livingston Literacy and Technology Center, is assisting Focus Foods, providers of the meals, in organizing and sharing the message about the student meals program and she encourages all students to take advantage of the offer of free meals during the Christmas holidays. She said that “countless carpool lines” will be available at the distribution sites to facilitate getting the meals to students.
Distribution of the meals started on Monday, Dec. 21, and will continue on specific dates until the end of the month.
Livingston Parish will have the following distribution centers on the listed dates: Abundant Life Church, 206 Edgewood Drive, Denham Springs, Dec. 28 and 29; and the Old Courthouse, 20180 Iowa St., Livingston, Dec. 29.
Tangipahoa Parish will have the following distribution centers on the listed dates: The Mission Church, 41347 I-55 Service Road, Hammond, Dec. 28 and Dec. 29; Zemurray Park, 600 South Oak Ave., Hammond, Dec. 28; Independence Pavilion, 267 Railroad Ave., Independence, Dec. 29; and Kentwood Community Center, 304 Avenue F, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.
Families interested in participating in the food program must register and can do so by visiting www.focusfoods.org/register. Hardison said that additional information about the service is available at that web site or through the Literacy and Technology Center.
