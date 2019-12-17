A grand jury has indicted a former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputy and his teacher wife on a total of 150 counts, including rape, producing child porn, and sexually abusing an animal.

The case against Dennis Perkins, 44, and his wife, Cynthia Perkins, 34, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, went before a Livingston Parish grand jury Tuesday morning. The grand jury returned its indictment just before noon, unanimously agreeing to add to the original slew of counts the two faced when they were arrested in October.

In total, the counts include first degree rape, attempted rape, sexually battery of a child under 13, video voyeurism, mingling harmful substances, obscenity, possession of child pornography, producing child pornography and sexually abusing an animal.

The two were jointly indicted and both remain in custody without bond.

The Attorney General's Office, which has been prosecuting the case, has been tight-lipped about the circumstances of the case, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation and the need to protect the minor victim or victims.

Though many of those details still have not been released, the indictment points to more alleged acts than the initial arresting counts of producing child pornography, rape, obscenity and video voyeurism.

The pair both face a count of mingling harmful substances, which involve putting harmful substances in food, drink or medicine with intent to hurt someone.

Dennis Perkins faces one count of sexually abusing an animal, which Attorney General's Office prosecutor Matthew Derbes initially referred to in the courtroom as sexual abuse of a dog. Cynthia does not face that charge.

The two now also face counts of attempted rape and sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, and Cynthia is now also charged with video voyeurism when she was not previously.

Dennis Perkins had been a deputy with LPSO since 2002, working his way up to his most recent position as the head of the SWAT team before he was terminated following arrest. Sheriff Jason Ard said at the time of Perkins' arrest that he had personally seen enough evidence to terminate Perkins, even though he had not yet been convicted.

Cynthia Perkins had taught English Language Arts at Westside Junior High School in Walker since 2016, and had taught at North Live Oak Elementary and Live Oak Middle School since 2012. She was a substitute with the Livingston Parish School District dating back to 2009, but she resigned the day of her arrest.

Dennis Perkins is scheduled for a court hearing Thursday, in which his lawyer J. David Bourland is expected to request removal from the case due to an inability for he and his client to agree on a defense. Bourland recently filed paperwork to remove himself from the case, but it has yet to go before a judge for approval.