The North Oaks Foundation is offering a $100 cash incentive to people who register and receive the Pfizer two-dose COVID-19 vaccine through its COVID 100 initiative.
The $100 cash incentive is the brainchild of Ponchatoula businessman Tom Enmon and is being made possible through his $5,000 gift and a $5,000 matching gift from Jani-King Gulf Coast, according to North Oaks Foundation Director Staci Arceneaux.
Since the announcement, other companies have made donations, expanding the program from 100 to 400 people as of 10:30 a.m. July 22. At that point, more than 100 appointments were still available.
Participants must schedule online at covid100.northoaks.org or call (985) 230-SHOT to receive the first dose of the vaccine Saturday, July 31, and the second dose Aug. 21, at North Oaks Immunization Clinic, 15790 Paul Vega, MD, Drive, Hammond. Check to see if appointments are still available.
Registered participants will receive $50 cash immediately after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Registered participants must return by appointment Aug. 21 to receive the remaining $50.
On July 20, an anonymous donor contributed $10,000. On July 21, First Guaranty Bank joined the effort with a $10,000 donation. On July 22, Anderson Traylor Edwards Law Offices and Elite Title Solutions announced their $10,000 gift, bringing total funding to $40,000.
“Our goal is to make a difference and save lives, and if this incentive gives unvaccinated people ‘on the fence’ the extra support they need to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, then it’s worth it,” Enmon said
In presenting the gift to North Oaks Foundation Executive Director Staci Arceneaux, Ashley Anderson Traylor and Christopher Edwards, of Anderson Traylor Edwards Law Offices and Elite Title Solutions, said, “We wanted to get involved because we know that the more people who are vaccinated, the more people who are protected. We have enjoyed the sense of normalcy and would like it to continue. We appreciate everyone who has stepped up to make this initiative happen.”
“If we are successful, we hope that our example will challenge others with the resources to step up and keep the incentives going,” Enmon said, while voicing his concern that roughly 60% of Louisiana’s citizens and 70% of Tangipahoa Parish residents are unvaccinated as the state has experienced a 177% increase over the past two weeks in average daily number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 99.2% of all COVID-19 deaths are in unvaccinated people, meaning the available vaccines are very effective against the current COVID-19 variants, including Delta, which is the dominant strain in Louisiana.
North Oaks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Peltier confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled at North Oaks Medical Center in recent weeks, and since January 2021, most every COVID-19 patient admitted has been unvaccinated. “Most vaccinated people — even if they get COVID-19 — will not need to be hospitalized. Vaccination is your best defense against experiencing severe disease,” Peltier said.