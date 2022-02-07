Livingston Parish Public Schools announced it will hold Application Assistance Days for parents of preschool-aged children who need assistance applying for prekindergarten classes for the 2022-2023 school year.
Parents are required to apply online through SchoolMint, which can be accessed directly via the district’s Pre-K application portal at applytolppsearlychildhood.com or through links from the district’s homepage at www.lpsb.org.
Livingston Schools Elementary Supervisor of Instruction Stacey Milton said parents needing assistance with the online portal or those unable to successfully access the online application can visit with school officials at the school in their attendance area, according to the schedule provided below. Parents who are able to submit their application online are not required to attend.
Round 1 of the district’s Pre-K online application period for the 2022-2023 school year runs from Feb. 1 to May 1. Round 2 will open May 16 and will continue throughout the school year, as long as openings are available.
Parents must electronically submit the following documents: a copy of the child’s certified birth certificate, Social Security card, immunization record, proofs of residency and proofs of income for every adult in the household. A child must have turned 4 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2022, to be eligible for Pre-K. Final eligibility is based on the child’s age and gross household income. Seats will be filled by placing all eligible applications in a lottery after each application round.
Pre-K Registration Assistance Days:
- Albany Lower Elementary: March 25, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Denham Springs Elementary: April 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Doyle Elementary: Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to noon.
- French Settlement Elementary: March 25, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Frost School: March 4, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Gray’s Creek Elementary: April 7, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Holden: Feb. 24, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Juban Parc Elementary: April 22, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Levi Milton Elementary: April 22, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Maurepas School: March 11, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- North Corbin Elementary: April 5, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Seventh Ward Elementary: April 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- South Fork Elementary: Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to noon.
- South Live Oak Elementary: March 11, 9 a.m. to noon.
- South Walker Elementary: April 8, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Southside Elementary: March 29, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or April 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Springfield Elementary: April 7, 8 a.m. to noon.
- Walker Elementary: April 18, 9 a.m. to noon.
A full listing of schedules for all Pre-K Application Assistance Days, required documentation and information about online application procedures is available online at www.lppsearlychildhood.com.
Milton said applications and required documents can be submitted to the district through a smartphone (Apple or Android), laptop, computer or tablet at any time once an application window opens.