HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University accounting junior Chelsey Blank, of Paulina, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2019.
Blank received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2018 Alyssa Larose, of Kenner, at the annual pageant Nov. 30 at Southeastern’s Vonnie Borden Theatre. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant system.
Blank also received the Talent Award as well as the Student Government Association Academic Award.
First runner-up was Aesha Magee, a health systems management senior of Mount Hermon.
Second runner-up was Lily Torbert, a sophomore, of Houma, double majoring in biological sciences and Spanish. Torbert also won the Miss Congeniality award.
Baylee Smith, a political science junior of Amite, took home both Lifestyle and Fitness and the People’s Choice awards.
Business administration junior Kayla Chategnier, of Luling, received the Miracle Maker Award.
Blank will advance to the Miss Louisiana’s pageant in Monroe in June.