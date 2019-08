Tangipahoa Parish School System mom and hairstylist Kylie Hernandez collected more than 130 bookbags to donate for children in the school system who are in need. On Aug. 15, 2019, from left, are Hammond Westside Pre-K teacher Beth Soniat; Kylie Hernandez; Tangipahoa students Zayne and Ayden Hernandez; and Hammond Westside co-principal Hugh Wallace are with the gathered bags.