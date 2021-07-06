The Arts Council of Livingston Parish has a Guy's Night Out planned July 27.
The council and Le Chien Brewing Co. will provide demonstrations for many interests.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will end at 8:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $45 per person. They can be purchased at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish or Le Chien Brewing Co.
Each ticket includes appetizers upon arrival, two beers, one food ticket for a fried pie from Pie-eyed Hand Pies Food Truck. Nonalcoholic beverages will be available throughout the event.
Demonstrations will include:
- "The Art of Fly Tying," 5:30 p.m. to 6 pm., presented by a local fly-fishing club, which will also demonstrate fly casting, in the green space next to Le Chien patio
- "The Art of Brewing: Part 1," 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., presented by Brett Dunham, of Le Chien
- "The Art of Woodcarving," 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., presented by Doug Ennis, of Bayou Best Restoration & Antiques
- "The Art of Leather," 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., presented by Matthew Dyer, of Sword Slingers Custom Holsters
- "The Art of Brewing: Part 2," 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., presented by Dunham
For information, contact (225) 664-1168 or info@artslivingston.org or visit artslivingston.org.
Arts Council of Livingston Parish office hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.