Explore nature
Explore Nature, an outdoor educational event, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon, May 14, in the middle of North Park in Denham Springs, near the walking trail. The park is on the corner of Lockhart and Eden Church Road. The event is free.
Various nature and gardening groups will be on hand to provide information promoting the joy of activities centered around nature. Children’s activities and face painting will be available. The library's bookmobile, nature artwork, live animals and a bee observation hive will be on hand.
Upon arrival, children should stop at the bookmobile to pick up a scavenger hunt paper because those that visit all the booths will receive a special surprise.
Katie Percy, avian biologist, will lead a bird walk around the park. Learn some bird-watching basics or practice your birding field skills. Meet at 8:30 a.m. by the covered pavilion at the walking trail. All ages welcome.
Library closures planned
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Friday, May 6, for staff training and May 30 for Memorial Day.
Highlights of planned library activities for adults in the coming week include:
Monday, May 9 at 5:30 p.m., the Denham Springs-Walker Branch is hosting at Board Game Night for ages 12 and up. Try out the library’s collection, which features traditional, casual and strategy games. Space is available for tabletop role-playing as well.
The same branch is holding Seaux Easy for ages 18 and up at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 11. Bring a sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library.
Registration is required at (225) 686-4140 or www.mylpl.info.
Gardening in the Changing Environment for ages 18+ will be at 5:30 p.m., May 12 at South Branch. Master Gardeners of Louisiana will talk about choosing the right plant for the right location and how to garden in a changing environment. Register at (225) 686-4170 or www.mylpl.info.
The Watson Branch has two book clubs for adults meeting May 10. At 10 a.m., the Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club will meet. Members read uplifting fiction and nonfiction. At 6 p.m., the Spine Tinglers Book Club will meet. Its members read thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Register at (225) 686-4180 or www.mylpl.info.
Also visit the website for a complete list of children and teen activities, book clubs and more.
Day of Prayer
The town of Livingston will observe the National Day of Prayer with a service at 9 a.m. May 5 at Circle Drive Park.
Arts Council activities
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will have a "Spring in the South" art exhibit and a Spring Marketplace through the end of May with a reception from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21. Visit www.artslivingston.org for information including other events.