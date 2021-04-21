Do you miss strolling around festival booths shopping for that perfect treasure or sharing a quick treat with the family? Well, two festivals in Denham Springs and Walker could be just what you're looking for.
Denham Springs Spring Festival is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Denham Springs Antique District. Admission is free for the live music, and kids zone. Food will be on sale and more than 150 vendors plus an arts alley are planned. Attendees are asked to follow the governor's COVID-19 mandates.
City of Walker presents its first Spring Festival Thursday through Sunday. The city hopes it will be an annual event. Music lineup will include Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band; Eddie Smith and Floyd Brown; Kenny Cornett; and Box Wine. Food trucks, rides, a car show, farmers market and more are planned for Sidney Hutchinson Park. For information, contact Sandi McGrew, community outreach at (225) 523-7003.