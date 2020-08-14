A months-long battle over the use of GPS units in French Settlement police vehicles appears to be coming to a head, as city leaders propose making them mandatory.

The police chief in the Livingston Parish village of about 1,200 people removed GPS units from police vehicles in May, saying there were better uses to the money. But Mayor Rhonda Lobell argues it's a matter of liability and public safety to know where officers are.

The issue is especially touchy for the village because former police chief Harry Brignac left office in late 2018 after being arrested for misusing police vehicles. Investigators in part used then-newly installed GPS units on police vehicles to gather evidence against him.

Since then, business owner Cary Mosby has been appointed chief to serve out the remainder of his term, and former alderwoman Rhonda Lobell took place as Mayor, serving out the remainder of longtime Mayor Toni Guitrau's term after her abrupt departure in December.

The two have butted heads, with Mosby saying he's dealing with an overbearing administration and Lobell saying she's trying to modernize old, inefficient policies.

Both say they rarely communicate outside of public meetings, where most of the tension between both entities plays out — most recently over this GPS issue.

+2 Tension rises between French Settlement mayor, police after GPS removed from units French Settlement's new mayor and police chief are at odds over the use of GPS tracking in police units after the new chief removed the device…

Lobell introduced an ordinance at the village's town hall meeting this week to mandate GPS devices in police vehicles. Though there wasn't any discussion on the topic during that forum, Lobell said she expects some pushback at the public hearing in September.

"I am expecting a response from the police department, but the public response has been pretty positive so far," Lobell said. "I mean the board voted those in for a reason back when they did it,"

The village's current GPS unit contract expires in August, though they haven't been used in vehicles since May. Lobell said she and the aldermen are still in the early stages of deciding whether to remain with the same company, but the administration is forging ahead with the use of GPS units either way.

In a phone interview Thursday, Mosby said his concern is what happens with the data once its tracked. He previously voiced concerns that only Lobell has access to the data, to which Lobell responded that anyone in the department wanting access could get it by asking for and creating an account.

She said an officer in the department has access but doesn't use it, and she later provided The Advocate with a screenshot of the system's login page that shows officer Michael Durkin had an account that hadn't been logged into for more than a year.

Mosby said he's not against installing GPS units, but he wants for the tracking to be done by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's dispatch system and he wants to make sure the mayor can't release information about police whereabouts.

"I'm not totally against the GPS, I just don't want the the oversight to be from the mayor," he said. "The GPS does give you a heads up that an oil change is due, for example, but we might get in a high-speed chase and then get called out in a meeting asking why this officer is doing over 70mph when it's really none of their business."

Both Mosby and Lobell are up for re-election in November. In a village that's struggled to find candidates willing to do the various jobs, the ballot is deep by comparison this year.

Mosby said he thinks it's recent drama causing an uproar and a want for change, and he doesn't think major changes like GPS monitoring should go into effect until after the election, when a more stable administration will be in place.

The public hearing on the GPS issue is set for Sept. 9.