Construction will limit animal shelter
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter said in a Facebook post Thursday that construction to rebuild and repair August 2016 flood damage will being soon, limiting the number of animals housed.
"The areas that house many of our animals will no longer be usable to house animals. Our staff will not have access to those areas. Due to these circumstances beyond our control, we will no longer be in-taking dogs or cats, until further notice," Rachel Boutwell, director of the Denham Springs Animal Shelter, said in the post.
"Also at this time, we will no longer be able to provide transportation to spay and neuter cats and dogs to and from Baton Rouge Spay and Neuter appointments made through Pet Aid. We are working with The Livingston Parish Animal Shelter and The Walker Animal Shelter to house some of our current animals," she said.
Animals will be available for adoption. Trap, neuter and release services for cat colonies will still be available.
Have recycling?
The first recycling event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, 13325 Florida Blvd., Livingston. The event is planned to happen annually. Visit Livingston Parish on Facebook to see that items will be accepted.
Republican Women to meet
The Livingston Parish Republican Women, “Keeping Livingston Parish Politically Informed and Active,” invites the public to a Wednesday luncheon meeting. Ella Otken will perform a medley of patriotic songs celebrating the Fourth of July.
Justice Jefferson Hughes III, 5th District Louisiana Supreme Court Associate Justice, will be the featured speaker. Hughes is a native of Denham Springs and a resident of Walker. The meeting is at 11:30 a.m. at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs.
Looking for something to do?
Visit the Livingston Parish Library calendar at mylpl.evanced.info/signup/calendar to find and sign up for scheduled activities. The summer reading program features space-themed activities for all ages. Authors, a baking club, crafts, story time, games and more on the agenda. Many activities require a reservation, so be sure to sign up.
Football's coming
Season tickets for all home games for Denham Springs High football are on sale for $65. Tickets are good for varsity, junior varsity and freshman games. Contact julie.jacobsen@lpsb.org.
Seeking summer activities
Do you have a camp, Vacation Bible School, athletic event or other summer activity for kids planned? Did your church send a missions group somewhere? Do you have another type of activity planned? We'd love to promote it ahead of time and run photos after the event. Send the details and photos to livingston@theadvocate.com.